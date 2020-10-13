CONNIE SUE WARDENBURG Conroy Connie Sue Wardenburg was born July 22, 1953, in Waukon, Iowa, the daughter of Donald and Alice (Cole) Heim. She graduated from Lansing High School. Connie was united in marriage to Thomas Wardenburg on July 22, 1983, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Conroy. She worked at the Button Factory, Target, her brother Tim's concrete business, REA, and she refinished furniture. Connie enjoyed doing word find puzzles, dancing, singing, watching ("Walker, Texas Ranger") and spending time with her grandchildren and family. Connie passed away with her family by her side at her home in Conroy on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the age of 67. She is survived by her husband, Tom; two children, Dawn (Jeremy) Coffman of Sunrise Beach, Mo., and Bryan (Stephanie) Gramlich of Marengo; four grandchildren, Lane Coffman and Aaron, Austin and Abby Archer; two sisters, Donna Hager of Cedar Rapids and Jeanne Farley of Cedar Rapids; two brothers, Ronnie Heim of Lansing and Tim (Kathy) Heim of Marion; and a sister-in-law, Rita Heim of Lansing. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Alice Heim; and two brothers, Steve and Gary Heim. Celebration of Life services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Conroy. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church. A memorial fund has been established for the Lutheran Interparish School or Daily Bread. Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg is caring for services. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com
.