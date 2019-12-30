|
CORA FRIEDA (FURLER) SCHOENFELDER Van Horne Cora Frieda (Furler) Schoenfelder, 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Colonial Manor in Amana. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Van Horne with the Rev. David Lingard officiating. Interment will be held at St. John Lutheran Cemetery, rural Newhall. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time at the church on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the or St. Andrew Lutheran Church. Cora was born Jan. 28, 1926, the daughter of Emil and Minnie (Webert) Furler. She was baptized on Sept. 25, 1927, and confirmed on April 2, 1939, at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Van Horne. On Oct. 4, 1946, she was united in marriage to Adolph Schoenfelder at St. John's Lutheran parsonage in Marengo. Cora was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Adolph; two great-grandchildren; two brothers; and three sisters. Cora is survived by two daughters, Phillis (Gene) Rudin of Marengo and Sandra (John) Brumm of Columbia, Mo.; two sons, Larry (Kathy) Schoenfelder of Cedar Rapids and Dale (Cindy) Schoenfelder of Van Horne; her grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and her step-grandchildren; and step-great-grandchildren. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 30, 2019