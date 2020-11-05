CORINNA (YIRKOVSKY) HANRAHAN Lisbon Corinna (Yirkovsky) Hanrahan of Lisbon, Iowa, passed away suddenly Oct. 29, 2020. She was born Aug. 23, 1965, to Marvin R. Sr. and Janet E. Yirkovsky. She graduated from Washington High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Corinna leaves behind her husband, Mick Hanrahan; her daughters, Shawna (Roger) Pugh of Arkansas, Jessica Lanham of Mechanicsville and Valerie Moellersun of Lisbon; her grandchildren, Madeline, Kinsley and Dillon; her mother, Janet E. Lanham of Lisbon; her stepchildren, JJ Hanrahan, Christina Hanrahan and Todd Hanrahan; seven stepgrandchildren, Hunter, Todd Jr., Syklar, Nakita, Summer, Avery and Aria; and many cousins. Corinna is from a family of five brothers, Kenneth Armstrong of Independence, Dane of Cedar Rapids, David of Nashville, Darren of Marion and Marvin Jr. Yirkovsky of Lisbon. She also has one sister, Marcia Yirkovsky of Coralville. Corinna was preceded in death by her father, Marvin R. Yirkovsky Sr.; her son, Dillon H. James Moeller; and her stepfather, Harry A. Lanham. Corinna was a fun-loving person and enjoyed being around her family and cooking. She always had a smile for everyone. Recently she was a stay-at-home housewife. Cedar Memorial is handling the arrangements. There will be a celebration at a later date. Direct memorials to the family.



