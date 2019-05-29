CORINNE "NEENIE" (THOMPSON) SIVERTSEN VICK Marion Corinne "Neenie" (Thompson) Sivertsen Vick, 67, of Marion, went to go be with the Lord on Saturday, May 25, 2019, after losing a brave and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Per her wishes, there will be no funeral. Neenie was raised in Elma, Iowa, and graduated in 1969 from Cresco High School. She married DuWayne Sivertsen right out of high school. They moved to Shueyville and raised three children. They later divorced. She married Tyrone Vick and remained married until his death in 2017. After 30 years at Quaker Oats, Neenie retired and spent all her time scrapbooking and enjoying time with family. Neenie loved to laugh, and did it often. She was a huge music fan and danced every chance she could. But more than anything, she was devoted to her family. She was an amazing mother and Ama. Neenie was thoughtful, generous and kind. She was one of a kind and will be missed. Neenie was preceded in death by her husband, Tyrone Vick; her parents, Orrie and Geraldine Thompson; and one sister, Connie Burzette. She is survived by her three children, Christopher Sivertsen, Michelle Sivertsen and Jessica Sivertsen of Cedar Rapids; her three sisters, Kay Hayden of Elma, Kathy (Dave) Tempus of Nora Springs and Mary Williams of Stewartville, Minn.; many nieces and nephews, including one special niece, Kim Hudson; and her four precious grandbabies, Talan, Dominick, Marlee and Georgia. Published in The Gazette on May 29, 2019