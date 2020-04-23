|
CORLEY JOHN JUNGE Keystone Corley John Junge, 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Promise House in Hiawatha. Private family services will be held with interment at the Keystone Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Corley was born Nov. 12, 1928, on the family farm near Keystone, the son of Peter and Hilda (Seeck) Junge. On April 14, 1949, he was united in marriage to Hazel Peterson in Cedar Rapids. Corley was a lifelong farmer and was active in the Keystone community, serving as a past president of the Keystone Mercantile and the Keystone Turners. He enjoyed crafting and woodworking, creating leather harnesses for horse miniatures along with the hitched wagons. He also was an excellent carpenter. Corley loved to garden and tend to flowers both on the farm and at home in Keystone. Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife of 71 years, Hazel; his children, Diane (Tom) Wilson of Marengo, Dixie (Doug) Rinderknecht of Newhall and Dennis (Ann) Junge of Keystone; five grandchildren, Ashley (Jordan) Meek of Williamsburg, Melisa (Joe) Venneman of Blairstown, Nick Rinderknecht of Keystone, Samantha (James) Calhoun of Sioux City and Heath (April) Junge of Round Lake, Minn.; six great-grandchildren, Avery and Jacob Meek, Brandon Venneman, Berklee Calhoun, and Oakley and Huntley Junge; four sisters, Helen Jurgens of Keystone, Mariann (Dilly) Fay of Victor, Janice (Delf) Sievers of Keystone and Shirley Peters of Keystone; and numerous nieces and nephews. Corley was preceded in death by his parents; and three sisters, Lola Bossler, Betty Kapucian and Marlys Papesh. Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 23, 2020