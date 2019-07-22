CORLISS "CORLIE" WAVA SACKETT Cedar Rapids Corliss "Corlie" Wava Sackett, 66, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, went to see her Lord and Savior on July 20, 2019, in the presence of her loving family. Celebration of Life will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Cedar Rapids First Assembly of God. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the church prior to the Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids assisted the family with arrangements. Corliss was born to Lester and Alice Koster in Cedar Rapids and grew up in Blairstown. She attended Benton Community schools, graduating in 1971. Corliss went on to cosmetology school and served as a cosmetologist in Cedar Rapids. Corliss married Robert Louis Sackett on Sept. 7, 1971, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Together, they served as foster parents for a number of children in their home while raising three children of their own. Corliss was a member of Cedar Rapids First Assembly of God Church where she assisted with the angel food ministry. Family was so important to Corliss. She always had a very giving heart and put others before herself. Corliss is survived by her husband of 47 years, Robert; son, Victor (Alyssa) Sackett of Cedar Rapids; daughters, Vanessa Sackett (Jesse Comer) and Valoree (Matt) Humphrey of Cedar Rapids. Left to cherish their memories of Mema are grandchildren, Destiny (Ryan), Christian, Noah, Luke, Isaac, Tanner, Cade, Lainee, Hailee, Allison, Hannah and Hayden. We will forever remember her best idiom, "Mema is talking to you!" Corliss is also survived by her loving siblings, Karen Higgins, Angie (Dave) Sickels, Ross (Nancy) Koster, Victor (Nancy) Koster and Walter (Terri) Sackett. Aunt Corlie loved and supported all of her dear nieces and nephews, who in return will never forget her loving grace. Corliss was preceded in death by her mother and father; sisters, LaVonne Koster and Sharon Sackett; niece, Alisha Beth Sackett; nephew, Scott Sackett; and her favorite card playing friend, Uncle Willis (Bill) Sackett, whom she truly adored. Please share a memory of Corliss at www.murdochfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on July 22, 2019