CORNELIUS DARNELL "SWAP" HENDERSON Cedar Rapids Cornelius Darnell "Swap" Henderson, 53, of Cedar Rapids, died on Friday, March 27, 2020, at his home. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date because of the COVID-19 virus circumstances. Iowa Cremation is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Angela; three sons, Darnell, Keegan and Dontae; three daughters, Janae, Tayshia and Ticia; his mother, Georgia; four brothers, Artie Henderson, Milton Dobbins Jr., Shawn Payne and Dwight Harris; four sisters, Jessie Henderson, Jeanette Derozan, Shanequa "Nikki" Dobbins and Elicia Newman; two grandchildren, London and Corzae; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father. Darnell was born on April 22, 1966, in Natchez, Miss., the son of Milton and Georgia (Swayze) Dobbins. He married Angela R. Pledge on June 23, 2013, in Mississippi. Darnell worked at Stone River for several years and, most recently, was a car detailer for several local companies. He enjoyed music, travel, playing cards, dominos as well as being an outstanding pool player. Darnell was a wonderful and caring son, husband, brother, grandfather and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. A memorial fund has been established in Darnell's name. Please leave a message or tribute to his family on our web page, www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 30, 2020