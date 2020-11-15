1/1
Cornelius Judy (Watkins) Dixon
1957 - 2020
CORNELIUS JUDY (WATKINS) DIXON Cedar Rapids Cornelius Judy (Watkins) Dixon, 63, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center. As per the family's wishes, a private Celebration of Life service will be held. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids is in charge of arrangements. Judy was born Aug. 5, 1957, in Chicago, the daughter of George Ratliff and Thaddy Woods. She was united in marriage to Obie Dixon. Judy is survived by her husband, Obie Dixon of Cedar Rapids; son, Jerome Lawrence (Becky Watkins) Dixon; a granddaughter, Ebony Watkins; her siblings, Josie Brewster, George (Betty) Ratliff, Tony (Harriett) Watkins, Cora (Terry) Bryant and Terry Watkins; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Clark Woods; her uncles, Melvin Lindsey and Roy Harris; her grandparents, George and Cornelius Harris; a cousin, Robin Edwards; a niece, Nina Postley; and her great-grandmother, Rosie Rucker. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
(319)362-8837
