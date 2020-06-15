CORRINE ASHBY Iowa City The family of Corrine Ashby is saddened to share that the Iowa City resident of 63 years peacefully passed on Sunday, April 12, 2020, after a 13-year battle with Alzheimer's disease. Thanks to modern video technology, Corrine was surrounded by her family right up to the end despite current restrictions on travel and gathering due to COVID-19. Corrine Ashby's family will be having a small and private memorial service on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. Due to COVID-19, only a few family members will be in attendance at the physical service. However, we will be streaming Corrine's service live on Facebook for her friends and family to enjoy. The service also will be saved for later viewing as well. Thanks for your understanding in this new way of joining Corrine's family in remembering Corrine. To be able to watch Corrine's memorial service, please search for "Remembering Corrine Ashby Memorial Service Page" on Facebook and join the group. To share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to Iowa City Hospice, Eastern Iowa Alzheimer's Association or First United Methodist Church Iowa City.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 15, 2020.