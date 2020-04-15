|
COURTNEE PINGARO Davie, Fla. Courtnee Pingaro, 47, of Davie, Fla., formerly of Cedar Rapids, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Cedar Rapids. Courtnee was born Sept. 6, 1972, in Cedar Rapids. She graduated from Kennedy High School in 1990 and graduated in 1995 from ISU with a B.S. degree in exercise science. She earned her Doctor of Chiropractic degree in 2004 from Northwestern Health Science University in Bloomington, Minn. She is survived by husband, Donald Pingaro; daughter, Gianna; parents, Cindee Zobac, Davie, Fla., and Steven Zobac, North Port, Fla.; and brother, Cody Zobac, Katy, Texas. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Ethel and Lumir Zobac and Marion Price. Courtnee had a heart of gold and was passionate about helping others and animals. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 15, 2020