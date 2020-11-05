1/1
Craig Brunssen
1948 - 2020
CRAIG BRUNSSEN Atkins Craig Brunssen, 71, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids following a short illness. Private family services will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, at St. John Lutheran Church in Keystone, with the Rev. B. Andrew Wright officiating. Please wear a mask. A Celebration of Life for Craig will be held at a later date. Craig was born Dec. 4, 1948, in Belle Plaine, Iowa, the son of Dallas and Phyllis Powers Brunssen. He graduated from Garrison High School in 1967. After graduation, Craig proudly served six years in the U.S. Army Reserves. Craig's lifetime career was farming, which he never retired from. When he did find some down time, Craig was his happiest while spending time at Holiday Lake, mowing lawn, riding his bike and spending time with family. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Joyce; two sons, Kyle (Fiance-Cindy Wilhelm) and Mitch (Carrie Brown) Brunssen; daughter, Alissa (Zach) Mann; eight grandchildren: Maddie, Kellen and Rilynn Mann, Anastasia Brunssen, Isaak, Nate, Levi and Jackson Schmitz; and three brothers, Orlyn (Kathy) Brunssen, Gaylan (Karen) Brunssen and Kim (Karen) Brunssen. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Dennis. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Craig and his family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Service
St. John Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Van Steenhuyse Russell Funeral Home
1212 1st Ave
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2233
