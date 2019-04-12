CRAIG CUMMINGS Vinton Craig Cummings, 66, died Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids following a sudden illness. Memorial visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton. William Craig Cummings was born Jan. 4, 1953, in Vinton, the son of William and Faye Baldwin Cummings. He grew up and attended school in Vinton, graduating in 1971. On Oct. 18, 1986, Craig was united in marriage with Lori Kisling in Urbana. Craig earned his CDL certification and drove a semi for many years, most recently for Twin Cities Concrete. He retired from driving in 2014. Craig enjoyed watching NASCAR racing and fixing things. He especially enjoyed his grandchildren. Craig is survived by his father, Bill Cummings, of Vinton; his children: Brett Sorrell of Houstonia, Mo., Chris Sorrell of Creighton, Mo., Eric Cummings of Marion, Kelli Cummings of Dubuque and Danielle Cummings of Vinton; a brother, Jeffrey Cummings of Vinton; 16 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Faye, in 2019; his wife, Lori, in 2010; his daughter, Sara, in 2018; his son Billy in 2018; and his brother Doug in 2015. A memorial fund has been established. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Craig and his family. Condolences may be left at vsrfh.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary