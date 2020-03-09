|
|
CRAIG "SKITZ" DOUGLAS KIMM Belle Plaine Craig "Skitz" Douglas Kimm passed peacefully from the arms of his loving family into the arms of his loving mother on Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was 60 years old. Through all of his health issues he never complained or asked "why me" because he was strong in faith and felt safe with Jesus. He cherished his family: wife, Jeanette (Dunning) Kimm; sons, Andrew Kimm and Reece (Jessica Niebes) Kimm; father, Douglas (Mardene) Kimm; sisters, Cindy (Jim) Stoddard and Cheryl (Jeff) Housman; and brother, Brian "Opie" (Cindy) Kimm; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly (Frantz); grandparents, Martin and Helen Kimm and Bruce and June Frantz. Skitz truly loved his job of 38 years with the family business, Kimm Oil. He was an avid Hawkeyes fan. He loved hunting and fishing with family and many friends. He supported all things with outdoor conservation. He enjoyed many years watching his boys and their friends participate in sports. He enjoyed occasional trips to Florida and especially the most recent one in December when his boys went along, memories they will always cherish. Per Craig's wishes, he was cremated and will have a church service at Grace Lutheran Church in Blairstown at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, with the Rev. Jeffrey Schanbacher officiating. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Blairstown Legion Hall where food and drink will be available. Please come prepared with memories of Craig to share. Craig also asked that instead of flowers, please consider a donation to MDA of Iowa and/or Iowa Donor Network. Please also remember to mark "yes" on your driver's license to be an organ donor. Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 9, 2020