Craig Howe
1954 - 2020
CRAIG FRANKLIN HOWE Elberon Craig Franklin Howe, 66, of Elberon, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, in his home. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorials may be sent to 141 Edgewood Dr., Tama, IA 52339. Overton Funeral Home, Dysart, is handling the arragements. Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com. Craig Franklin Howe was born April 25, 1954, in Belle Plaine, Iowa, the son of Stanford and Shirley (Dorman) Howe. He married Rebecca Braye in 1974. They later divorced. Craig married Chris Williams in 1996. He was employed with Tama Meat Packing for many years. Craig enjoyed fishing, hunting, dirt bikes and three-wheelers. He was preceded in death by his parents. Craig is survived by his children, Heather (Valjean) Bear of Tama, Stacy (Manuel) Alvarez of Marshalltown, Megan (Rigo) Banda of Tama, Stanley Howe of Elberon and Nathan Howe of Williamsburg; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; his three brothers, Dewey Wilfong of Chelsea, Greg Bacon of Chelsea and Tim Howe of Cedar Rapids; six sisters, Billee (Scott) Blain of Montezuma, Crystal (Jerry) Junge of Keystone, Shirlene (Larry) Spinler of Chelsea, Tonya (Al) Chemlik of Tama, Theresa Catron of Traer and Starla Howe of Enid, Okla.; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Overton Family Funeral Home - Dysart
707 Clark Street
Dysart, IA 52224
(319) 476-7355
