Craig J. Sharp Obituary
CRAIG J. SHARP Cedar Rapids Craig J. Sharp, 60, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully Friday, June 14, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital following a very short but brave battle with cancer. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 22, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3005 Bowling St. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404. Craig and his mirror twin brother Carl were born on Sept. 24, 1958, to Clem and Deloris Sharp. He graduated from Washington High School in 1977, served in the U.S. Navy and worked at Johnson Gas Appliance Co. for many years. Craig is remembered for being an avid collector and love for his family, animals and people. Survivors include his daughters, Cathrine and Toni; grandson, Isaiah; brothers, Carl and Chuck; nephew, Joe; and nieces, Ann, Kaye and Jenny. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Debbie. Cremation services by Stewart Baxter. Memorials may be directed to Cathrine.
Published in The Gazette on June 18, 2019
