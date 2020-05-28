Home

CRAIG LEE JENSEN Marion Craig Lee Jensen, 63, of Marion, formerly of Greenfield, Iowa, passed away at home on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. A private family memorial service will be held at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Inurnment will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Born to Delbert and LaVonne (Karkosh) Jensen on Dec. 22, 1956, Craig was raised in Reinbeck, Iowa, along with his younger brothers, Kirk and Chad. Craig graduated from Reinbeck High School, Class of 1975, after which he attended Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, graduating in 1979. Craig was united in marriage to his sweetheart, Dayna (DeWalt) in 1980. Together, they had two children, Heath and Allison. The couple would have celebrated 40 years together on June 7. Craig taught in Central City from 1979 to 1993. He became a funeral director and moved his family to Greenfield, Iowa, in 1994. Craig was a devoted funeral director with Steen Funeral Homes until his retirement in 2017. Craig enjoyed tending to his garden and plants outside, spending time with his family, his beloved Iowa Hawkeyes, and playing with his sweet granddaughter, Olivia. He and Dayna recently moved to Marion, Iowa, to be closer to their children and granddaughter in their retirement. Left to celebrate Craig's life are his wife, Dayna; children, Heath (Charity) and granddaughter, Olivia Jensen of Cedar Rapids, and Allison (David) Arendt of North Liberty; brothers, Kirk (Judy) Jensen of Spirit Lake, Iowa; Chad (Angie) Jensen of Manning, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, grandparents and sister-in-law, Debra Peyton. Memorial donations and condolences may be directed to 4123 Peridot Ct., Marion, IA 52302. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 28, 2020
