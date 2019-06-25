CRAIG "BUNDY" STEFFEN Iowa City Craig "Bundy" Steffen passed away with his family at his side on Friday, June 21, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics at the age of 65. Craig was born in 1953 outside Williamsburg, the son of Rueben and Gail (Langlas) Steffen. He graduated from Williamsburg High School in 1972. He recently retired from the University of Iowa. Craig especially enjoyed golfing and having a good time with friends and family. He was famous for his booming "Krakatoa" drives. Anyone who knew Craig would say he was a kind soul and had a big heart. Craig was a lifelong Hawkeyes and Steelers fan and more recently a Cyclones supporter. He is survived by his son, Wes (girlfriend Cat Dolezal); two brothers, Roger (Sherri) and Phil (Paula); and a number of nephews and nieces. Craig was preceded in death by his parents, Gail and Rueben; and a sister, Joann Ditch. We all miss Craig dearly and we hope the people who knew him will remember all the good times and fond memories they shared with him. He has joined his parents and friends playing on those perfect fairways above. Hit 'em straight and long, Bundy! A Celebration of Life memorial service will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 1, at Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Visitation will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for the Terry Trueblood Recreation Area in Iowa City, c/o Community Foundation of Johnson County, 325 E. Washington St., Suite 100, Iowa City, IA 52240. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary