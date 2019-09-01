|
CRAIG VAGLE Cedar Rapids Graveside services for Craig Earl Vagle, 57, Cedar Rapids, formerly of Estherville, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Eastside Cemetery in Estherville. The Rev. Thomas Marth will officiate. Craig was born Sept. 11, 1961, in Estherville to Roald and Eva Vagle. He graduated from Estherville High School in 1979. He moved to Cedar Rapids and worked at Air Gas and Cedar Rapids Welding Supply. He died Jan. 3, 2019, near Akron, Colo. Surviving are siblings, Richard Vagle, Cedar Rapids, Pat (Rox Jesina) Vagle, North Liberty, Kathy Ageton, Battle Creek, Neb., Diane Long, Cedar Rapids, Steven (Kim) Vagle, Minneapolis, and David (Pam) Vagle, Fairfax; special friend, Kelly Carlton, Cedar Rapids; and 15 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law, Scott Long and Gary Ageton, and nephew, Adam Vagle.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019