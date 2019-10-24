|
CRAIG WEEKLY Vinton Craig Weekly, 65, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at his home in rural Vinton. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home on Saturday. Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Phillips Funeral Home in Keystone. Interment will be held at the Keystone Cemetery with graveside military rites conducted by the Merkel-Bockholt American Legion Post 107 of Keystone and U.S Navy funeral honors. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019