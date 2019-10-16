|
CRAIG "HUBIE" WIEBEL Lowden Craig "Hubie" Wiebel, 65, of Lowden, passed away suddenly on Oct. 14, 2019. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Lahey and Dawson Funeral Home in Wyoming. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the funeral home. The family asks attendees dress casual. Burial will be held at the Massillon Cemetery. Craig was born Aug. 16, 1954, to Herbert and Evelyn (Ruchotzke) Wiebel in DeWitt, Iowa. He graduated from Lowden High School and went on to Muscatine Community College. He married Chris Ihns on Aug. 18, 2001, at the Massillon Church. He spent his time working as a carpenter. He loved working with wood and building things. Craig was a member of the Lowden Fire Department, Lowden Cemetery board and the Jaycee's. He enjoyed puzzles, shooting pool and bowling. He had a great sense of humor. He was a huge Yankees fan. He also loved his Packers and Iowa Hawkeyes. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Chris Wiebel; children, Jenna (Kirk) Wischmeyer of Mount Vernon and Rory (Patricia) Wiebel of Mount Vernon; five grandchildren; and sisters, Connie (Ken) Hurmence of Cedar Falls and Cindy (J.J.) Smothers of Cedar Rapids. Memorials may be directed to his family in his honor. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.laheys.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019