Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lahey Funeral & Cremation Services
106 W Main St
Wyoming, IA 52362
(563) 488-3311
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lahey and Dawson Funeral Home
Wyoming, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Lahey and Dawson Funeral Home
Wyoming, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Craig Wiebel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Craig "Hubie" Wiebel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Craig "Hubie" Wiebel Obituary
CRAIG "HUBIE" WIEBEL Lowden Craig "Hubie" Wiebel, 65, of Lowden, passed away suddenly on Oct. 14, 2019. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Lahey and Dawson Funeral Home in Wyoming. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the funeral home. The family asks attendees dress casual. Burial will be held at the Massillon Cemetery. Craig was born Aug. 16, 1954, to Herbert and Evelyn (Ruchotzke) Wiebel in DeWitt, Iowa. He graduated from Lowden High School and went on to Muscatine Community College. He married Chris Ihns on Aug. 18, 2001, at the Massillon Church. He spent his time working as a carpenter. He loved working with wood and building things. Craig was a member of the Lowden Fire Department, Lowden Cemetery board and the Jaycee's. He enjoyed puzzles, shooting pool and bowling. He had a great sense of humor. He was a huge Yankees fan. He also loved his Packers and Iowa Hawkeyes. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Chris Wiebel; children, Jenna (Kirk) Wischmeyer of Mount Vernon and Rory (Patricia) Wiebel of Mount Vernon; five grandchildren; and sisters, Connie (Ken) Hurmence of Cedar Falls and Cindy (J.J.) Smothers of Cedar Rapids. Memorials may be directed to his family in his honor. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.laheys.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Craig's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now