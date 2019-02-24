Home

Cristle Leonard Obituary
CRISTLE LEONARD Cedar Rapids Cristle Leonard, 97, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. Per Cristle's wishes, there will be no funeral service at this time. A graveside service will be held in the spring at Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Arrangements by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Cristle was born Nov. 16, 1921, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of William A. and Irene (Bye) Luchterhand. She graduated from Wilson High School. On July 20, 1946, Cristle was united in marriage to Clarence Leonard Sr. in Blue Earth, Minn. Cristle is survived by her children, Clarence (Claire) Leonard Jr. of Cedar Rapids and Wayne (Dee) Collum of Anamosa; daughter-in-law, Sheri Leonard of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Shelley (Joe) Allison of Lone Tree, Bert (Amber) Leonard of Aurora, Colo., Elizabeth (Dan) Jenkins of Cedar Rapids, Jill Collum of Winona, Minn., Dan Collum of Glenrock, Wyo., Heather (Brian) Coe of Des Moines and Angie (Casey) Brown of Cedar Rapids; many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and a special cousin, Carol Olver. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Leonard Sr.; parents, William and Irene Luchterhand; three sons, Bert Leonard, Robert Bliss and William Hyde; and a great-grandson, Rowan Jenkins. Cristle was blessed with a kind heart, a wry sense of humor and a lifelong habit of trying to help whoever needed it. Memorials in Cristle's name may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Cristle at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019
