CULLEN MATTHEW BLASBERG Cedar Rapids Cullen Matthew Blasberg, 24, of Cedar Rapids, passed unexpectedly on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday, St. Jude Catholic Church by the Rev. Mark Murphy. Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family at Teahen Funeral Home on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and after 9 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Cullen is survived by his mother, Teresa of Cedar Rapids; father, Scott of Tripoli; brother, Sam, of Cedar Rapids; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents. Cullen was born on May 11, 1995, in Cedar Rapids, son of Scott and Teresa Paone Blasberg. He attended St. Jude Elementary, La Salle Middle School and graduated from Xavier High School in 2013. He worked as a CNC operator at the Crystal Group for the past two years. Cullen enjoyed motorcycles, scuba diving, working on his cars, hiking in the mountains and hunting. He had an adventurous spirit and always was caring and happy. Cullen loved animals, his family and spending time with his friends. He was big-hearted and would go "all out" to help anyone who needed it. Cullen will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorials may be directed to his family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020