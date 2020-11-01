CURRAN LAMAR ROSSER Cedar Rapids Curran Lamar Rosser, 87, a devoted community volunteer of Cedar Rapids, died on Oct. 17, 2020, in Hoffman Estates, Ill. A Private Funeral Mass will be held at All Saint Catholic Church. She was the loving wife for 60 years of Forrest W. (Skip) Rosser Jr. who preceded her in death. A beloved mother of Forrest W. (Nancy) Rosser III, Julie (Pete) Mahowald, Michael (Julienne) Rosser and Lucy (Michael Marquardt). She cherished "Gram" of Annabelle and Madeline Rosser, Curran and Austin Mahowald, Emily and Kevin Rosser, Lauren and Brian Marquardt; her sister, Jeanne Wissing Hoffman Estates, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews, including her god daughter, Kelly (Chris) Loeffelholz of Cedar Rapids. Curran was born in Sioux City, Iowa, to William and Mary Frances Lamar. She graduated from Sioux City Central High School and attended Manhattanville College in New York and then the University of Iowa. After graduating in 1955 with a Bachelor of Arts, she set off with her sister on an adventure to San Francisco, where she lived for three years, worked as a journalist for Women's Wear Daily, married, and where her first son, Forrest, was born. Returning to Iowa, she and Skip settled in Cedar Rapids, where she raised her four children and began a life of exemplary community service. Curran set an example to her family as a leader in the community, initially volunteering with the Junior League of C.R. and the Mercy Hospital Auxiliary. Curran later served on the district school board for nine years, three years as president. Her love of books and concern for the condition of the existing facilities led her to a seat on the Cedar Rapids Library Board, where she served for 23 years, including three years as board president. One of her proudest days was the opening of the new library in March of 1985 – the culmination of significant sustained efforts to garner support from the community for such a venture. She later joined the library foundation board and also served on the Cedar Rapids Community Foundation board. After her retirement from these endeavors, Curran became a volunteer ESL tutor for recent immigrants at the Catherine McCauley Center. She continued as an active member of All Saints Catholic Church, where she served as Eucharist Minister and distributed communion to homebound parishioners. Curran and Skip were surrounded by their treasured Cedar Rapids friends throughout their 60-year marriage. She was an avid duplicate bridge player, reader, puzzler and tennis player, who treasured her family and friends who will miss her dearly. She and Skip spent much time traveling to visit their children and grandchildren creating many fond memories with all of them. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Cedar Rapids Library Foundation, www.crlibrary.org/about-us/support/foundation;
or Alzheimer's Association
Curran Rosser tribute page, act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes-AlzheimersChampions?pg=fund&fr_id=1060&pxfid=657701
.