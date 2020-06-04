CURTIS BRIAN PERRY Cedar Rapids Curtis Brian Perry, 75, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital. Per Curtis' request, there will be no services. Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Services are serving the family. Curtis is survived by his wife of 34 years, Sandra; sister, Wendy Pera, Tinley Park, Ill.; brothers, Howard Perry, Beecher, Ill., and Keith Perry, Chicago Heights, Ill.; in-laws, Mae Gjerstad, Cheryl Jeffries, Scott (Sandy) Gjerstad, Mark (Darci) Gjerstad, Chuck (Tanya) Gjerstad and Kimberly (Jeff) Cherry; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Connie Mahoney. Curtis was born Sept. 20, 1944, in Higginsville, Mo., the son of Earl and Anna (Tempel) Perry. In 1963, he graduated from Bloom High School, Chicago Heights, and Brown Institute of Broadcasting, Minneapolis, Minn., in 1969. Curtis served in the U.S. Air Force from 1963-67. On Dec. 19, 1985, he married Sandra Gjerstad in Chandler, Ariz. Curtis was a radio announcer for KWWL, Waterloo, and WLOL and WDGY, Twin Cities, from 1969 to 1975. He also worked in auto parts sales in Minneapolis, Tempe and Cedar Rapids. Memorials may be directed to his family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 4, 2020.