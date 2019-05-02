Home

CURTIS E. MCCALLUM Hawkeye Curtis E. McCallum, 83, of Hawkeye, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 3, at the United Methodist Church in Hawkeye with Mona Christie, lay servant, officiating. Interment will follow at Bethel Cemetery, rural Hawkeye. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Hawkeye and for one hour preceding services at the church on Friday. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 2, 2019
