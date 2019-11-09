|
CURTIS J. COPE Springville Curtis J. Cope, 89, of Springville, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. The family will greet friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, Iowa. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home conducted by Mike Schultz. Burial will take place at Whittier Cemetery in Springville. Curt was born April 15, 1930, in Primghar, Iowa, the son of John and Asenith (Pike) Cope. He was a 1948 graduate of Springville High School. Right out of high school, Curt drove bus for the Springville schools. He also continued to help his dad on the family farm. Because of his Quaker beliefs, Curt served his country as a conscientious objector at a hospital in Des Moines, caring for veterans. While continuing his love for farming, he dabbled in various sales jobs throughout Eastern Iowa to include working booths at the local county fairs. In the mid 1960s, Curt started Cope Construction as a successful owner/operator for nearly 50 years. He also was a faithful member of the Springville United Methodist Church. On April 20, 1973, Curt was united in marriage to a former schoolmate, Winifred DeWees Paulsen. Along with this union, he became a stepfather to her four children. Together they had another daughter, Kim. Winifred passed away on July 21, 2019. Curt is survived and lovingly remembered by his three children, Kim Nicholls of Marion, Sue Paulsen of North Liberty, Iowa, and Dana (Carter) LeBeau of Marion; dauther-in-law, Dawn Paulsen of Garner, North Carolina; 12 grandchildren, Johnny Davis, Joseph (Sloane) Vance, Samuel (Tianna) Vance, Brandon (Carla) Norris, Dana Paulsen, Lauren Paulsen, Colin LeBeau, Ian (Katie) LeBeau, Devin LeBeau, Avery Nicholls, Aden Nicholls and Asher Nicholls; two great-grandchildren, Tyler Norris and Liam Kephart; and two brothers-in-law, Edward (Mary) DeWees of Cedar Rapids and Donald (Janet) DeWees of Nashua, N.H. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Winifred Cope; daughter, Tina Davis; son, Jeff Paulsen; two grandchildren, Jody Vance and Bret LeBeau; one son-in-law, Michael Nicholls; infant brother, Eugene Cope; brother Keith Cope; and sister, Ellen Cope. Curt was a man who took great pride in being a resident of the Springville community, his love of farming, and his hard work put forth in his construction company. However, his greatest love was his family, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Curt's memory. Please share a memory of Curt at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 9, 2019