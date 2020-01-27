|
CYNTHIA ANN SCANDRIDGE Victor Cynthia Ann Scandridge, 83, of Victor, died on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Windmill Manor in Coralville. A memorial service has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the Smith Funeral Home in Victor. A private family burial will be held at a later date. The Scandridge family will greet family and friends one hour prior to the memorial service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be designated Hospice Compassus, 5005 Bowling St., SW, Suite B, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404. For additional information, please visit the Smith Funeral Home website, smithfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 27, 2020