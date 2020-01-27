Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home
808 Fourth Street
Victor, IA 52347
319-647-3511
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Smith Funeral Home
808 Fourth Street
Victor, IA 52347
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Smith Funeral Home
808 Fourth Street
Victor, IA 52347
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Scandridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Ann Scandridge

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia Ann Scandridge Obituary
CYNTHIA ANN SCANDRIDGE Victor Cynthia Ann Scandridge, 83, of Victor, died on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Windmill Manor in Coralville. A memorial service has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the Smith Funeral Home in Victor. A private family burial will be held at a later date. The Scandridge family will greet family and friends one hour prior to the memorial service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be designated Hospice Compassus, 5005 Bowling St., SW, Suite B, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404. For additional information, please visit the Smith Funeral Home website, smithfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -