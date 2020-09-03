CYNTHIA ELLICKSON Cedar Rapids Cynthia Ellickson of Cedar Rapids passed away on Aug. 31, 2020. A private family gathering will be held. Cindy was born in Fort Collins, Colo., on Nov. 25, 1957. Cindy loved crafting, watching Hawkeyes football games, and spending time with her granddaughter and family. Cindy was survived by her children, Lindsey Ellickson (Cornell) and Alexander Brauer, and her granddaughter, Addelynne; her sister, Sue Burns (Steve); brothers, Tom Burns (Penni) and James Burns (Joan); and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Stephanie. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the Visiting Nurse Association or AbbeHealth.



