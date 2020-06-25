CYNTHIA "CYNDEE" LOUISE GARBERS Festus, Mo. Cynthia "Cyndee" Louise Garbers, 67, of Festus, Mo., passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Mercy Jefferson Hospital in Crystal City, Mo. She was born April 19, 1953, in Vinton, Iowa, to the late William Garbers Sr. and Carolyn Ruth (Powers) Garbers. Cyndee worked as a nurse's aid for many years until her retirement. In her spare time, she enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, reading books and doing scratch-offs, but most of all she enjoyed the time she spent with her family and friends. She is survived by her children, Joshua John (Nicole) Ohrt of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Summer Carol (Danny) Meczkowski of Herculaneum, Mo., Autumn Amber Ohrt of Cedar Rapids, Spring (Pierre) Wright of Bellevue, Neb., and Winter Elizabeth (Heath) Evens of Cedar Rapids; as well as her brother, William (Deb) Garbers Jr. of Vinton, Iowa. She had 11 grandchildren, Austin Ohrt, Christian Ohrt and his significant other Sydney Franklin, Noel Meczkowski, Christopher Meczkowski and fiancee Bailey Cary, Jordan Meczkowski and his significant other Lexi Little, Thomas Meczkowski, Tristin Ohrt-Stagg, Teegin Akers, Trynitee Akers, Harmonee Wright and Laythen Wright; three great-grandchildren, Ryder Cary, Blake Meczkowski and Rorie Louise Meczkowski, as well as one on the way, Storm Ohrt. She also had two nieces and many other relatives and friends. Cyndee was preceded in death by her father, William Garbers Sr.; her mother, Carolyn Ruth (Powers) Garbers; and her son, Michael William Ohrt. Visitation was held June 23 at Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus, Mo. Cyndee will be cremated, then buried with her son Michael at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton, Iowa, on Saturday June 27. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Festus Manor, Festus, Mo., where Cyndee resided. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mahn Funeral Home Twin City Chapel, Festus, Mo.



