CYNTHIA "CINDY" JEAN RUIZ Cedar Rapids Cynthia "Cindy" Jean Ruiz, 47, passed away July 2, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Cindy was born March 17, 1972, in Iowa City, Iowa. Beloved daughter of Lazaro and Janie Ruiz, she graduated from Metro High School and graduated from Capri College in Cedar Rapids. Cindy loved her job at Just Coz, serving guests and friends. Cindy loved fishing, hiking, playing euchre and Bingo. She loved spending time with family and friends and always was there to help anyone and everyone. She brought smiles and laughs to all those around. She loved life and lived it to the fullest. Cindy is survived by her son, Jonathan (Harlie); grandsons, Austin and Daxtin; Michael (former spouse); brothers, Steven (Julie) and Lazaro Jr. (Trisha); a loving sister, Stephanie (Josh); special uncles, Rosalio (Darlene) Dominic of Illinois, Fermin and Delfino (Maria) of Mexico and John of Cedar Rapids; special aunts, Donna and Sherri (Curtis) of Oklahoma; several special nephews, nieces and cousins; and the love of her life and special friend, David, and dog, Maggie, of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her nephew, Brandon. Cindy will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. The family would like to express gratitude and appreciation to Mercy Medical Center and the Hall Perrine staff for their kindness and help. Also, a special thank-you to Dr. Ann Stroh. A Celebration of Life for Cindy will be held at the Bever Park Grandview Pavilion on Saturday, July 20, at 4 p.m. in Cedar Rapids. Published in The Gazette on July 7, 2019