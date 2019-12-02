|
|
CYNTHIA L. FAIRCHILD Iowa City Cynthia L. Fairchild, 59, of Iowa City, died Thursday, Nov. 28, at her home surrounded by family. A memorial gathering to celebrate Cynthia's life will be held on Dec. 6 at The Kirkwood Room, 515 Kirkwood Ave., Iowa City, from 4 to 7 p.m. with a time of sharing at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed toward the Fairchild family in care of Neal Fairchild. A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 2, 2019