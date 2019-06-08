CYNTHIA LU DAVIES Cedar Rapids Cynthia Lu Davies, 69, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, Iowa. Visitation: 11 a.m. to noon Monday, June 10, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Funeral service: noon Monday, June 10, at the funeral home. Burial: Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Ryan, Iowa. Cynthia was born March 21, 1950, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Laverne "Bud" and Lour'Nay (Bracy) Hartman. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1968. Cynthia married Kenneth Davies, and they had a son, Christopher. The couple later divorced. She worked for Quaker Oats and then attended Hamilton Business College. Cynthia worked as an insurance adjuster for United Fire & Casualty up until her retirement. She was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Cynthia enjoyed Bible study, music, gambling and attending concerts. She was a fitness enthusiast. Cynthia will always be remembered for her beautiful singing voice. Survivors include her significant other of 38 years, David Veatch of Cedar Rapids; son, Christopher Davies of Cedar Rapids; sisters, Candy Hartman (Patrick Behan) of Cedar Rapids and Gloria (Ron) Wilkinson of Florida; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bud and Lour'Nay; brother, Randall Hartman; and nephews, Matthew Doyle and Douglas Hartman. Memorials may be directed to the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy for their care of Cynthia. Please share a memory of Cynthia at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary