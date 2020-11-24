CYNTHIA ANN (HOLMES) OHLEN Blairstown Cynthia Ann (Holmes) Ohlen, 79, of Blairstown, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Private memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Grace Lutheran Church in Blairstown with the Rev. Jeff Schanbacher officiating. Interment will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Blairstown. Because of COVID-19 concerns, the service will be livestreamed on the Grace Lutheran Church Blairstown Facebook page beginning at service time. Cynthia was born July 28, 1941, in Belle Plaine, to Charles and Orpha Augusta (Waterman) Holmes, their only child. Cynthia lived her first few years in Cedar Rapids, until her dad retired from Collins Radio to open a family business in Blairstown. Her parents owned and operated Holmes Sundries on Main Street, where the family lived above the store. She graduated from Blairstown High School in 1959, and shortly after, married her classmate William P. "Bill" Ohlen on June 4, 1960. Cynthia and Bill had three children, Todd, Kim and Julie, who she loved dearly. Later in life, she was blessed with five grandchildren, who all were truly her world. Cynthia enjoyed playing cards and board games with her family and friends, crocheting and music. God gave her the love of music and the gift to play piano and organ. With this gift, she played the organ at Grace Lutheran Church in Blairstown for many years and gave piano lessons to numerous children and adults in the community. For a good portion of Cynthia's career, she worked at the Marengo Printing Press (under several names) in the human resources department. She is survived by her son, Todd Ohlen (Sam Walker) of Naperville, Ill.; her daughters, Kim Ohlen (Tom Martin) of Cedar Rapids and Julie Lynn (Paul) of Victor; and five grandchildren, Colton, Mackenzie, Hunter, Dalton Lynn (Julie) and Megan Ohlen (Todd). She was preceded in death by her parents. Cynthia and her family will forever be grateful to the wonderful community of Blairstown and the great friends who gave of themselves and their time to help her along her journey. So many wonderful women and sometimes husbands who drove her to and from dialysis three times a week without fail. We love and thank you all. We are truly blessed. And a shout-out to River Valley Dialysis in Marengo and all their incredible hard-working and talented women who loved our mom and cared for her. All of you made her time during these days bearable. You are truly our heroes. Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
