More Obituaries for Cynthia Gregg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia R. (Meyer) Gregg

Cynthia R. (Meyer) Gregg Obituary
CYNTHIA R. (MEYER) GREGG Edina, Minn. Cynthia R. (Meyer) Gregg, 73, died Dec. 1, 2019, in Edina, Minn. Cynthia was from Amana, Iowa, but had been a Twin Cities, Minn., resident since her Bethel college years. She was a teacher at Webster Magnet Elementary in St. Paul, a stand-up comic with the Dudley Riggs group in Minneapolis, a museum interpretive docent at the Twin Cities Mill City and Minnesota Historical Society museums, and a poet. She is survived by her parents, Henry and Mildred Meyer, Amana; brother, Tim Meyer (Pam Goschke), Amana; son, Wayne Gregg, Amana; daughter, Kim Park Nelson (Peter Park Nelson), Minneapolis; granddaughter, Paige Gregg, Oxford, Iowa; great-grandchildren, Jaxson and Kinslie; and many cousins. Family will greet friends from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Dec. 27, at the Amana Church in Amana. A memorial tribute will be held at 11:15 a.m.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019
