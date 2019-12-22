|
CYNTHIA R. (MEYER) GREGG Edina, Minn. Cynthia R. (Meyer) Gregg, 73, died Dec. 1, 2019, in Edina, Minn. Cynthia was from Amana, Iowa, but had been a Twin Cities, Minn., resident since her Bethel college years. She was a teacher at Webster Magnet Elementary in St. Paul, a stand-up comic with the Dudley Riggs group in Minneapolis, a museum interpretive docent at the Twin Cities Mill City and Minnesota Historical Society museums, and a poet. She is survived by her parents, Henry and Mildred Meyer, Amana; brother, Tim Meyer (Pam Goschke), Amana; son, Wayne Gregg, Amana; daughter, Kim Park Nelson (Peter Park Nelson), Minneapolis; granddaughter, Paige Gregg, Oxford, Iowa; great-grandchildren, Jaxson and Kinslie; and many cousins. Family will greet friends from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Dec. 27, at the Amana Church in Amana. A memorial tribute will be held at 11:15 a.m.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019