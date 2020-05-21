|
CYNTHIA "CINDI" R. SCHAMBERGER Cedar Rapids Cynthia "Cindi" R. Schamberger, 57, of Swisher, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, of cancer at the University of Iowa Hospice Center. Cindi was born on July 28, 1962, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Jim and Darlene Mollenhauer. Cindi graduated with honors from Linn-Mar High School, Class of 1980. Cindi is survived by her fiance, Merle Miller of Swisher, Iowa; parents, Jim (Darlene) Mollenhauer of Marion, Iowa; her siblings, Lisa (Jeff) Shannon of Marion and Michael Mollenhauer of Blacksburg, Va.; her daughter, Baili (Kellen) Sweeney; stepchildren, Ben (Lynston) Schamberger of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Curt Schamberger, of Iowa City, Iowa, Stefanie (Ryan) Bender of Oakland Park, Ksn., Natalie (Forrest) Melcher, Marine on Saint Croix, Minn., and Molly (Eddie) Sobczak, Williamsburg, Iowa; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. There will never be enough words to capture the incredible woman Cindi was. A teacher, believer in the good in everyone, blessed, mama to many, epitome of light and love, and lifelong servant of others. Cindi was known for giving the best hugs and she could light up any room with just the scent of her perfume. Cindi also was humble and selfless. She loved on every single person she came in contact with and made it her lifelong mission to make sure everyone felt wanted and loved. In 2009, Cindi opened The Sanctuary Spa, a dream of hers, as a place where she could and did fulfill this mission. Cindi and daughter Baili opened a second location last fall and the duo has worked hand in hand to make sure everyone that walks through the doors leaves feeling rested, renewed and healed. Cindi led with her whole heart. Cindi also was very strong in her faith and understood that God had a plan, always. Cindi has left a large hole in many, many hearts and we will miss her every day. We find strength in her faith, optimism and love, and know that if she were here she would tell us to serve with our hearts. She will continue to guide us in spirit and serve at the hand of the Lord. We take this time to remember our individual experiences with her and to celebrate her life and all that she was. We will cherish these memories for a lifetime and the impact she has had will most certainly live on. Please join us for an outdoor Celebration of Life service at 4 p.m. Friday, May 22, with visitation to follow until 6 p.m. at Veritas Church, 700 W. Forevergreen Rd., Tiffin, IA 52340. It is requested that all attendees wear masks and bring your own lawn chairs. In lieu of flowers, Cindi's request was a donation be directed to the Cindi Schamberger Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 21, 2020