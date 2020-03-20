Home

Cynthia Schoner Obituary
CYNTHIA SCHONER Cedar Rapids Cynthia Schoner, 78, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, due to a long illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Helen Welton; and brothers, Stephen and David Welton. She is survived by her sons, Steven Harrison (Trina) and Aaron Schoner (Sarah); grandsons, Joshuah, Carlos, Antonio and Malaki; sister, Stephanie VandeZandschulp; sisters-in-law, Kathryn Welton and Audrey Welton; and several nieces and nephews. Cynthia was born Oct. 10, 1941. In her younger years, she worked as a nurse and later in life she served as a caregiver for individuals with dementia and Alzheimer's disease. She will be remembered for her love of animals, flowers and the great pleasures she took from the small things in life. The family would like to sincerely thank Lisbon Rehab Center and the Dennis & Donna Oldorf hospice house for their care and compassion.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 20, 2020
