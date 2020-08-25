Cynthia Smith

CYNTHIA A. SMITH Walford Cynthia A. Smith, 52, of Walford, formerly of Watkins and Amana, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Colonial Manor of Amana. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo. A graveside service will be held at noon, Friday, Aug. 28. Inurnment will be at St. Patrick Cemetery, Watkins. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, is assisting the family with arrangements. The family requests all in attendance to practice social distancing. Face masks will be required. She is survived by her parents, Mineard and Diane Smith of Watkins; children, Nicholas Wilson of Ankeny, Kaitlynn Wilson of Marion and Mackenzie Kasner (Tristan James) of South Amana; two grandchildren, William Kasner and Scarlett Burgess; a sister, Kimberly (Jack) Shaw of Mesa, Ariz.; a special uncle, Henry T. Schuhmacher of Ankeny; and a close friend, Jim Lockett of Walford. Cynthia was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Delhia, in infancy; and grandparents, Henry G. and Rose (Carville) Schuhmacher and Mineard J. and Delhia (Wodstrchill) Smith. Cynthia Ann Smith was born July 31, 1968, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Mineard and Diane (Schuhmacher) Smith. She graduated from Norway High School and attended Mount Mercy and Kirkwood Community College. Cynthia was united in marriage to Jon Wilson on Oct. 16, 1993. To this union three children were born. The couple later divorced. Cynthia worked for many Amana businesses. She enjoyed listening to Bon Jovi and other '80s music, sewing, crafting and trivia. Cynthia loved being a grandma and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Cynthia would always say "just keep swimming." Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com
.