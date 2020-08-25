1/1
Cynthia Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CYNTHIA A. SMITH Walford Cynthia A. Smith, 52, of Walford, formerly of Watkins and Amana, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Colonial Manor of Amana. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo. A graveside service will be held at noon, Friday, Aug. 28. Inurnment will be at St. Patrick Cemetery, Watkins. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, is assisting the family with arrangements. The family requests all in attendance to practice social distancing. Face masks will be required. She is survived by her parents, Mineard and Diane Smith of Watkins; children, Nicholas Wilson of Ankeny, Kaitlynn Wilson of Marion and Mackenzie Kasner (Tristan James) of South Amana; two grandchildren, William Kasner and Scarlett Burgess; a sister, Kimberly (Jack) Shaw of Mesa, Ariz.; a special uncle, Henry T. Schuhmacher of Ankeny; and a close friend, Jim Lockett of Walford. Cynthia was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Delhia, in infancy; and grandparents, Henry G. and Rose (Carville) Schuhmacher and Mineard J. and Delhia (Wodstrchill) Smith. Cynthia Ann Smith was born July 31, 1968, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Mineard and Diane (Schuhmacher) Smith. She graduated from Norway High School and attended Mount Mercy and Kirkwood Community College. Cynthia was united in marriage to Jon Wilson on Oct. 16, 1993. To this union three children were born. The couple later divorced. Cynthia worked for many Amana businesses. She enjoyed listening to Bon Jovi and other '80s music, sewing, crafting and trivia. Cynthia loved being a grandma and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Cynthia would always say "just keep swimming." Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Kloster Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kloster Funeral Home
298 W Washington St
Marengo, IA 52301
(319) 642-3600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kloster Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved