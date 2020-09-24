CYNTHIA "CINDY" RENEE STEUART Reinbeck Cynthia "Cindy" Renee Steuart, 67, of Reinbeck, Iowa, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Parkview Manor Nursing Home in Reinbeck. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at Rose Hill Cemetery, Mechanicsville, Iowa, with Pastor Ruth Ann Melick officiating. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences can be made at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com
. Cindy, the daughter of Loyd and Vanita Irene (Gallmeyer) Steuart, was born Dec. 6, 1952, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. At a young age, she moved with her family to Belle Plaine. While at Belle Plaine High School, she was a member of 4-H, sang in the choir, played the piano and baritone and graduated in the Class of 1972. Following graduation, she attended Kirkwood Community College for produce management, taking after her father, who managed Jack & Jill Grocery Store in Belle Plaine. She worked for Jack & Jill Grocery store, Hy-Vee in Cedar Rapids, Steuart Food Center, her father's grocery store in Mechanicsville, Amana Refrigeration and a variety of hotels around Cedar Rapids until she was unable to work. Cindy enjoyed crocheting, making blankets for friends and family. She loved her cats, Smoky and Mittens. She was a member of Reinbeck United Methodist Church. She is survived by her siblings, Kathy Hesse of Hampton, Iowa, Susan (Brian) Cook of Decorah, Iowa, Lori Steuart of Mount Vernon, Iowa, and David (Julie) Steuart of Reinbeck; nieces and nephews, Alexandria, Elizabeth, Jeremiah, Ryan, Eric, Kayla and Cassandra; many great-nieces and nephews; family and friends; and close friends, Marvin and Chris Cross.