|
|
CYNTHIA JANE (EVERETT) THOMAS Cedar Rapids Cynthia Jane (Everett) Thomas, 59, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Coggon, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Her family will bury her next to her parents in Central City, Iowa. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Survivors include her husband, Morris Marcus Thomas; her children, La Toya Everett, Da Vina Everett and Cheranet Thomas; and a brother, Joel E. Everett. She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Everett; and mother, Arloa L. Franson. Cynthia was born Dec. 15, 1959, in Central City, Iowa, to Paul and Arloa Everett. Cynthia graduated from North Linn High School, where she then excelled to college gaining an associate's degree in business. Cynthia had twin daughters, La Toya and Da Vina Everett. Cynthia was such a bright light that extinguished way before her time. She will be missed. She touched so many lives with love, generosity and sincerity. Cynthia was a painter, a singer, a hard worker, wife, everyone's mother and a beautiful human being. To her brother, Joel E. Everett, without you none of us would have made it through our mother's passing. Thank you, we love you.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019