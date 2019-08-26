Home

Phillips Funeral Home
212 E 6th Street
Vinton, IA 52349
319-442-3315
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Watkins, IA
Cyril H. Etscheidt


1922 - 2019
Cyril H. Etscheidt Obituary
CYRIL H. ETSCHEIDT Watkins Cyril H. Etscheidt, 97, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Colonial Manor in Amana. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Watkins with the Rev. Craig Steimel as Celebrant. Interment will be held in St. Patrick and St. Paul Cemetery, rural Watkins. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until service time at the church on Thursday. Cyril was born May 10, 1922, in Watkins, the son of Charles and Elizabeth (Smith) Etscheidt. On Dec. 26, 1946, he was united in marriage to Donna Mae Mefford in Cedar Rapids. Cyril farmed in the Watkins area. He also worked at the Watkins Elevator and drove school bus for the Norway School District. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and enjoyed reading. He loved his home at Colonial Manor and those who cared for him. He is survived by his son, Kurt (Helga) Etscheidt of Colorado. Cyril was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna Mae, in 2014; his son, Kevin Etscheidt, in 2013; and his brother, Lloyd Etscheidt. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 26, 2019
