DAIRYL MARVIN FAAS Millersburg Dairyl Marvin Faas was born on Dec. 15, 1927, near Millersburg, Iowa, the son of Carl and Edna (Floechinger) Faas. He attended Millersburg High School. Dairyl served in the U.S. Army from 1946 to 1947. Dairyl was united in marriage to Edna Wardenburg on Dec. 16, 1949, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Williamsburg. He was a lifelong farmer in Iowa County. He was a past member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Millersburg where he served on a number of committees. He later became a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Williamsburg. He enjoyed dancing, playing cards, traveling with Edna on trips and spending time with family. He truly enjoyed his Honor Flight trip in 2015. Dairyl passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the Highland Ridge Care Center in Williamsburg at the age of 91. He is survived by three children, Elaine (Patti Foltz) Faas of Cedar Rapids, Duane (Sheryl) Faas of Ames and Debra Faas (Glen Hunt, significant other) of Knoxville; a grandson, Joshua (Julianne) Faas; six great-grandchildren, Kaleb Faas, Khole Faas, Kamryn Faas, Kennedi Faas, Keen Faas and Karolyn Faas; a brother, Melvin Faas of Lincoln, Neb.; and a sister, Ethel (Darl) Lee of Carlisle. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife in 2011; and two sisters, Verna Cramer and Eileen Callison. Celebration of Life service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Williamsburg. Burial will be in the Millersburg Cemetery with military rites by Millersburg American Legion Post 521. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. A memorial fund has been established for St. Paul Lutheran Church in Williamsburg, Senior Dining in Millersburg and St. Paul Lutheran Preschool in Ames. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Gazette on June 28, 2019