DAKOTA SCHORG Blairstown Dakota Schorg, 21, of Blairstown, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, after injuries suffered in a car accident. Celebration of Life gathering: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Blairstown American Legion, 102 Benton St. NE, Blairstown, IA 52209. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids, is caring for Dakota and his family. Survivors include his parents; sister, Montana Schorg (Joe Loesel); grandmother, Donna Schorg; uncle, Tim (Laurie) Simmons; aunts, Janette (Leonard) Payton and Christine (Doug) Mesch; many cousins; and many beloved close friends. Dakota Parks Schorg was born July 8, 1998, in Cedar Rapids, to Daniel and Marsha (Lawrence) Schorg. He attended Benton Community Schools, where he played football and baseball. Dakota graduated in 2017. He enjoyed working as a cook for the Ox Yoke Inn in the Amana Colonies for five years. Dakota could be found playing Xbox, especially PUBG, cruising around, fishing and spending time with friends. He enjoyed deer hunting with his dad every year and was thrilled they got two this year. Dakota will be missed by his beloved family, friends and community. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carolyn and Stanley Lawrence and George Schorg; and uncle, Mike Schorg. Memorials may be directed to his family. Please share your support and memories with Dakota's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020