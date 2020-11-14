1/1
Dale A. Burmeister
1931 - 2020
DALE A. BURMEISTER Clarence Dale A. Burmeister, 89, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the Clarence Nursing Home. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at St. John's United Church of Christ in Clarence, with the Rev. Matt Schneider-Adams officiating. Masks will be required for those attending. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery in Clarence. Dale was born Sept. 23, 1931, to John and Clara Gade Burmeister in Lowden, Iowa. Survivors include his sisters, Kennethea Meier and Shirley (Harlan) Meyer of Clarence; sister-in-law, Fannie Burmeister of Tipton; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lloyd; and sisters, Bernice, Luella and Illeen. Dale attended school at Clarence. He then farmed north of Clarence and then became a farmhand working for farmers in the Clarence area. In his younger years, Dale loved to go to dances in the surrounding towns and always looked forward to the Burmeister reunions. Cards may be sent to Kennethea at P.O. Box 90, Clarence, IA 52216. Chapman Funeral Home has Dale and his family in their care. Memories and condolences may be left at www.chapmanfh.com.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Funeral service
10:30 AM
St. John's United Church of Christ
Chapman Funeral Home
311 5th Ave
Clarence, IA 52216
563-452-3259
