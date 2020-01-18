|
DALE ALAN GAHRING Williamsburg Dale Alan Gahring was born Feb. 12, 1962, in Sigourney, Iowa, the son of Dwight and Ruth (Kleinmeyer) Gahring. He graduated from Williamsburg High School in 1981. On April 29, 1983, Dale was united in marriage to Barbara Evans in Williamsburg. Dale worked for Gahring Construction and the Iowa Department of Transportation for 31 years, retiring in October 2019. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, where he served as a Trustee, Stewardship Committee and the Cemetery Board. He also was a member of the Williamsburg Ruritan Club. Dale enjoyed tinkering on many things and working construction on the weekends. Dale passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at his home in Williamsburg following a long illness at the age of 57 years. Dale is survived by his wife, Barb; two sons, Dwight Gahring of Williamsburg and Brandon (Caitlin) Gahring of Pleasant Hill; a sister, Sue (Steve) Ahrens of Conroy; his mother-in-law, Doris Evans of Williamsburg; five sisters-in-law, Myra Gahring of Williamsburg, Barb Gahring of Texas, Melanie Gahring of Georgia, Ellen (James) Evans of Georgia and Valerie (Kevin) Rackley of Texas; and three granddogs, Gunner, Bear and Hank. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ron, Don and Bill; sister, Linda; and his father-in-law, Cris Evans. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Williamsburg. The Rev. Tom Ogilvie will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in the St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at the Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. A memorial fund has been established for St. Paul Lutheran Church, Iowa City Hospice and .
