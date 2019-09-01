|
DALE AND DIXIE HARVEY Apple Valley, Minn. "Truly I tell you, today you will be with Me in paradise." Luke 23:43. With saddened hearts, but expectant hope in the resurrection, we announce the passing of Dale (Buzz) and Dixie Harvey, our loving and devoted parents. Buzz passed away on Nov. 19, 2018, and Dixie on Aug. 20, 2019, in Apple Valley, Minn. They were both 84 when they passed. Buzz and Dixie, longtime residents of Cedar Rapids, spent the last 10 years of their lives in Minnesota to be closer to their children following Buzz's loss of sight and Dixie's diagnosis of Alzheimer's diesease. Both were born in northeast Iowa, Dale to Alfred and Lena (Chappell) Harvey and Dixie to Cecil Brewer and Lucille (Brown) Anderson. Their paths crossed for the first time on a school bus in junior high. The two became high school sweethearts in Strawberry Point, Iowa, and married on June 5, 1953. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in 2018. Buzz was a friend to all and known for his gift of repairing and restoring virtually anything. He was a tinkerer and creator. After returning from service in the U.S. Air Force, his working years were spent at Swiss Valley Farms dairy operations in Cedar Rapids. Dixie was a 30-year veteran of Cedar Rapids schools, where hundreds of elementary children passed through her classroom over the years. She loved photography and preserving memories. Both were avid gardeners with a sense of adventure and spent many of their retirement years traveling around the world. Memories of Buzz and Dixie live in the hearts of their family as they are survived by son, Scott (Barb) Harvey and their children, Erin (Justin) and Kristen; son, Mark Harvey; daughter, Gina (Chris) Drazan and their children, Hannah, Connor, Colin and Lauren; daughter, Jennifer (Terry) Huddle and their children, Ames and Taylor. They were wonderful parents and grandparents and will be deeply missed. Dixie's memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sept. 7, at Grace Lutheran Church, Apple Valley, Minn. Visitation one hour before service at the church.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019