DALE DUANE SIMMONS Central City Dale Duane Simmons, 78, of Central City, Iowa, passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at his home in Central City. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Blodgett Cemetery, Central City, with the Rev. Patrick Munyakazi of Central City First United Methodist Church officiating. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Central City is assisting the family. Dale was born Dec. 18, 1941, in rural Walker, Iowa, the son of Duane and Wilma (Nietert) Simmons. He was a 1960 graduate of Central City High School. On June 9, 1961, Dale was united in marriage to Karen Sue Huffman. He started working with his dad in high school and later owned and operated S&P Farm Service for over 40 years. Dale enjoyed gardening and spending time with family. He loved the time they spent over the past 20 years at their cabin in Guttenberg. Dale will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Dale is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 59 years, Karen Simmons of Central City; daughter, Deanna (David) Shaffer of Coggon, Iowa; two sons, Kurtis (Penny) Simmons of Central City and Darrell Simmons of Council Bluffs, Iowa; grandchildren, Dexter and Dylan Shaffer, Meghan (Jacob) Ciha, Lindsey (Trent) Fiechtner and Alexa Simmons; one great-grandchild, Bennett Ciha; one brother, Donald (Nikki) Simmons of Springville, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; and two brothers-in-law, Darwin Paul and Fred Shilhanek. The family extends a special thank-you to Hospice of Mercy for the compassionate care they provided to Dale. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dale's memory may be directed to the Central City Volunteer Fire Department Inc. or Camp Courageous. Please share a memory of Dale at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
