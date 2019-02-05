Home

Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
Dale Dye Obituary
DALE LEROY DYE Iowa City Dale LeRoy Dye, 82, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. Private family services will be held with burial at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation in Dale's memory. For a more complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 5, 2019
