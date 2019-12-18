|
DALE E. MIKODA Elberon Dale E. Mikoda, 93, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at the Keystone Care Center following an extended illness. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Phillips Funeral Home in Keystone. Friends may call at the funeral home from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Interment will be held at National Cemetery in Vining. Dale was born Aug. 28, 1926, in Elberon to Edward and Hilda (Hennings) Mikoda. He graduated from Clutier High School in 1944. On June 1, 1947, he married Darlene Cherveny in Belle Plaine. She preceded Dale in death on July 1, 2003. Dale farmed and raised quarter horses in the Elberon area for over 40 years. He enjoyed working the annual Elberon fish fry and Vining nut fry. Dale also loved Bohemian music and playing cards. He is survived by his daughters, Kerry (Mark) Kucera of Toledo and Nancy (Bill) Ward of Cedar Rapids; grandson, J.D. (Kristen) Kucera of Dike; granddaughter-in-law, Molly Kucera of Iowa City; and four great-grandchildren, Reed and Paige Kucera and Emily and Ella Kucera. In addition to his parents and his wife, Dale was preceded in death by his son, Denny, in 2000; his grandson, Todd, in 2016; and his brother, Dallas. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019